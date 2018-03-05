Study finds Ohioans have 6th largest ‘sleep debt’ in U.S.

Are you getting enough sleep at night? A recent study shows Ohioans have the 6th highest sleep debt in the United States

March is National Sleep Awareness Month, and the National Institute of Health (NIH) is pushing everyone to take another look at how much sleep time they get and try to get the most out of the down tim

That’s the difference between the amount of sleep you need and the amount you are actually getting.

Sleepopolis did a nationwide study and it showed that we are becoming a sleep-deprived nation, especially in Ohio. Across the state, people are missing out on about 35 hours of sleep each month.

Nearly half of Americans say they struggle to fall asleep at night. There are several reasons for that. Some include:

  • Blue light from mobile devices
  • Irregular sleep and wake schedule
  • Caffeine and alcohol before bed

Not getting enough sleep can impact every aspect of life. Dr. Apurva Padubidri said it can even have medical consequences.

“It affects everything. Chronic sleep deprivation can cause kidney problems, high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity,” Padubidri said. “On a short-term basis, sleep is important for memory, for focus. It maintains your appetite at a normal level. Decreased sleep can increase your appetite and affect your memory.”

The recommended sleep for teenagers and adolescents is 8 to 10 hours. For people 18 to 64 years old should get 7 to 9 hours, and for those over 65, six to eight hours of sleep is best.

In other parts of the country, Alaskans are the biggest sufferers, missing out on a huge 42 hours of shut-eye a month; Minnesotans come in around average, incurring a sleep debt of 30.9 hours a month; and Vermonters are the healthiest when it comes to sleep, only short of 21.7 hours sleep per month.

