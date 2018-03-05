Sunny today, snow and rain Tuesday

Enjoy the sunshine and dry weather today, because the next dry day is Saturday.

CHECK THE WEATHER VIDEO ABOVE FOR SNOW AND RAIN THIS WEEK.

Precipitation

For the month of March, we are going to start off with wave after wave of active weather. This will keep precipitation totals for the month around average. I do want to explain that the precipitation will fall as both rain and snow throughout the month. For Youngstown, we still average 11 inches of snow for the month.

So far we have received 1.6 inches of snow for March. It is normal to see a snow event for the start of the month. However, we see an average of 2.95 inches of precipitation for March. This includes both rain and the liquid equivalent of snow (the amount of water left over when you melt the snow). So far this month we have already received 1.10 inches of precipitation. That is .84 inches above normal. When referring to liquid water, that is a lot to start off a month with.

Temperatures





As for the temperature trend, we will start off the month below average. But, this doesn’t mean that we will see brutally cold temperatures. Our average temperatures for March are highs in the mid-40s and lows in the upper 20s. For the next two weeks we will most likely be below those averages, but not by much.

There are a few times we could still get into the teens and have highs in the low 30s, but it looks like we might be done with sub-zero temperatures for this winter.

Looking further into March, it looks like the second half of the month could be warmer with near or above average temperatures.