Trump’s Pittsburgh visit comes before special Congressional election

Trump has endorsed Republican congressional candidate Rick Saccone to represent the 18th Congressional District

Published:
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with lawmakers on immigration policy in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

MOON TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – As President Donald Trump continues to talk about steel tariffs, he is also planning a trip to western Pennsylvania this weekend.

The visit on Saturday night to an Atlantic Aviation hangar comes just three days before a highly-anticipated Congressional special election.

The president has endorsed Republican congressional candidate Rick Saccone, of Elizabeth, to represent the 18th Congressional District.

Saccone is pitted against Democrat Conor Lamb, of Mount Lebanon, in a special election on March 13.

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, GOP-aligned groups have spent more than $9 million to support Saccone.

The two candidates are running to succeed Republican Represenative Tim Murphy who announced his resignation last year after an affair scandal.

