Valley companies weigh pros and cons of proposed tariffs

Chill Can said its product could increase slightly in price and McDonald Steel said it would be great for business

By Published: Updated:
steel worker generic


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – President Trump said Monday that if NAFTA is renegotiated in terms more favorable to the United States, he would lift the steel and aluminum tariffs imposed last week.

Local executives had the weekend to think about the tariffs and how they would affect their businesses.

Mitchell Joseph, president of the new Chill Can plant being built on Youngstown’s east side, said if aluminum prices increase, the cost of the aluminum can will also increase. He said the company’s heat exchange unit that chills the can is also made of aluminum, but overall, the price of the chill can package will be minimal at best.

McDonald Steel’s president, Tim Egnot, said tariffs would be a good thing. He said he buys no foreign steel but some of his competitors do, so tariffs on foreign steel would be good for his company.

The president of a local company that buys metal products wasn’t ready to publicly comment on the tariffs just yet. He said the commerce department is expected to impose the tariffs country by country and product by product. Once he sees those numbers, he said he can comment on how the tariffs will affect his business.

Valley Congressman Tim Ryan has sent a letter to President Trump, urging him for some exemptions to the tariffs.

Ryan told him countries like China and Russia, which have oversaturated the steel market, need to be punished but countries like Canada, which have the same labor and environmental standards as the U.S., need to be excluded.

Republicans oppose the tariffs, saying they will start a trade war.

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s