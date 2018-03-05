Valley companies weigh pros and cons of proposed tariffs



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – President Trump said Monday that if NAFTA is renegotiated in terms more favorable to the United States, he would lift the steel and aluminum tariffs imposed last week.

Local executives had the weekend to think about the tariffs and how they would affect their businesses.

Mitchell Joseph, president of the new Chill Can plant being built on Youngstown’s east side, said if aluminum prices increase, the cost of the aluminum can will also increase. He said the company’s heat exchange unit that chills the can is also made of aluminum, but overall, the price of the chill can package will be minimal at best.

McDonald Steel’s president, Tim Egnot, said tariffs would be a good thing. He said he buys no foreign steel but some of his competitors do, so tariffs on foreign steel would be good for his company.

The president of a local company that buys metal products wasn’t ready to publicly comment on the tariffs just yet. He said the commerce department is expected to impose the tariffs country by country and product by product. Once he sees those numbers, he said he can comment on how the tariffs will affect his business.

Valley Congressman Tim Ryan has sent a letter to President Trump, urging him for some exemptions to the tariffs.

Ryan told him countries like China and Russia, which have oversaturated the steel market, need to be punished but countries like Canada, which have the same labor and environmental standards as the U.S., need to be excluded.

Republicans oppose the tariffs, saying they will start a trade war.

