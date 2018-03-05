William H. Hart, Sr. Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – William H. Hart, Sr., 95, passed away Monday, March 5, 2018 at Lake Vista in Cortland, Ohio.

William was born November 24, 1922 in Southington, Ohio, the son of Harry H. Hart, Sr. and Nora Belle Gillette.

William served in the United States Army from 1942-1945 and was a member of the American Legion Post 751 for 53 years.

William was employed by Warren City Schools, retiring in 1990 after 39 years as a painter supervisor.

On February 20, 1946 William wed the former Marian L. Weddell, who preceded him in death on December 4, 2011.

William leaves behind his son, William (Brenda) H. Hart, Jr. of Southington; daughter, Debbie (Greg) Christman of Cortland; one sister, Anna Mae Smith of Southington; five grandchildren, Kevin (Christy), Kaycee, Bill (Deanna), Carrie (Greg), Eric (Colleen) and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by seven brothers, Herman, Edward, Ray, Carl, Harry, Clyde and Robert and four sisters, Alma, Ellene, Janet and Kathryn.

The family would like to thank Dr. Richard Hart for 35 years of excellent medical service and Dr. Truong and the entire staff at Lake Vista for their care and compassion.

Material tributes can be made to The American Legion, Southington Post #751, P.O. Box 307, Southington, Ohio 44470.

Calling hours will be Friday, March 9, 2018 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. with services commencing at 11:00 a.m. at Crown Hill Burial Park Chapel Mausoleum with Brenda Hart officiating.

Services are being handled by Selby-T.J. Fox Funeral Home in Vienna, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 7 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



