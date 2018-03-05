Youngstown police: Man set fire to woman’s dog cage, made threats

Jerome Christian, 62, is charged with arson and intimidation

By Published:
Jerome Christian, Sr., charged with arson and intimidation in Youngstown.
YOUNGSTOWN: Arrested March 5 - Jerome Christian, 62, charged with arson and intimidation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man was arrested Monday after a woman told police that he set fire to her dog cage.

A woman living on Dryden Avenue told police that after setting fire to the cage, 62-year-old Jerome Christian left. She said he returned later and threatened to harm her, telling her that she was going to die.

Police said as they were getting ready to tow Christian’s car from the area, he returned holding a gas can. According to a police report, Christian began yelling at officers when they asked where he was coming from.

He was arrested and charged with arson and intimidation.

Christian is being held in the Mahoning County Jail.

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s