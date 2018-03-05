Youngstown police: Man set fire to woman’s dog cage, made threats

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man was arrested Monday after a woman told police that he set fire to her dog cage.

A woman living on Dryden Avenue told police that after setting fire to the cage, 62-year-old Jerome Christian left. She said he returned later and threatened to harm her, telling her that she was going to die.

Police said as they were getting ready to tow Christian’s car from the area, he returned holding a gas can. According to a police report, Christian began yelling at officers when they asked where he was coming from.

He was arrested and charged with arson and intimidation.

Christian is being held in the Mahoning County Jail.