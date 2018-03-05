YSU women’s basketball team falls short against ranked Green Bay in tournament

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An impressive first half had the Youngstown State women’s basketball team in prime position to advance in the Horizon League tournament. However, Green Bay, a 15-time winner of the conference tournament, rallied in the 2nd half to end the Penguin’s tournament run, 66-45.

YSU was led by Lordstown grad Sarah Cash. The junior forward finished with 12 points and eclipsed 1,000 for her career in the loss.

The Penguins dominated the first half, leading for 19 minutes through the first two quarters. Their largest lead was 9 points, and YSU went into halftime with a 28-26 advantage.

Green Bay, however, went on a big 3rd quarter run. The Phoenix outscored YSU 21-5 in the 3rd quarter, and never trailed the rest of the game.

The Phoenix were led by Jessica Lindstrom with 17 points and 9 rebounds. Allie LeClaire added 16 for the Phoenix.

The Youngstown State women drop to 16-15 on the season.