Are your kids getting a healthy breakfast?

This week is National School Breakfast Week, and nutrition experts say it's the most important meal of the day

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – This week is National School Breakfast Week.

Nutrition experts say it’s the most important meal of the day.

But what should your kids be eating, and what do you want to watch out for?

Breakfast often gets overlooked in the hustle and bustle of the morning.

Research shows that kids who eat breakfast are more likely to score higher on standardized tests. They also have better concentration and memory.

It’s important to be eating the right things for breakfast, according to Laura Zavadil, a registered dietician.

“Ideally, it’s low in sugar, so if you are doing cereals, you want to watch the grams of sugar on the boxes of cereal. You want to keep it 10 grams or less per serving, high fiber, high protein,” she said.

If your kids aren’t crazy about traditional breakfast foods, try to think outside of the box.

“Yogurt and fruit — It’s easy to throw together,” Zavadil said. “It’s going to give them some fiber. It’s going to give them some protein that’s going to stay with them, that lasting power that’s hopefully going to get them through lunch. That little natural sugar is going to give them some energy.”

Zavadil said leftovers or even a sandwich are also great options.

Some local schools are doing something special to celebrate National School Breakfast Week.

Poland High School is actually starting its breakfast program this week and will have a coffee station to go along with it.

