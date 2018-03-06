Beverly “Bev” J. Smith Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Beverly Jean Smith formally Magnuson, 85, passed away on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at St. Elizabeth Health Center, Boardman.

Mrs. Smith was born in Youngstown, June 18, 1932, a daughter of George and Opal Magnuson.

Beverly was a graduate of South High School in Youngstown.

She was an x-ray technician at Cafaro Memorial Hospital before retiring to become a homemaker.

She was a talented seamstress, including making all of her daughter’s wedding gowns. Bev also served as Cub Scout Den Mother and Sunday School teacher at Old North Baptist Church.

Beverly is survived by her three daughters, Denise (Alan) Gracon of Lyndhurst, Debbie (Karl) Kalasky of Canfield and Deanna McCrea of Chicago; daughter-in-law, Patricia Smith of Lititz, Pennsylvania; her grandchildren, Mathew and Michael Gracon, Monica and Carrie Kalasky, Megan (Ron) Campbell, Tyler and Hunter McCrea and Gianna and Aidan Smith and great-grandson, Camden Loto.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, James, of 63 years; her sister, Maggie Magnuson and her beloved son, Douglas Smith.

Private calling hours for the family will begin at 3:00 p.m. Monday, March 12 with private services to follow at 4:00 p.m. at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel.

The family wishes to thank the nurses and doctors at Mercy Health and the staff and nurses at Windsor Estates Assisted Living.

Memorial contributions may be given to Multiple Sclerosis Society, 6155 Rockside Road, Suite 202 Independence, OH 44131.