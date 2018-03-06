Clifton “Cliff” Colyar Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A funeral service celebrating the life of Mr. Clifton “Cliff” Colyar will be held Saturday, March 17 at 11:00 a.m. at J.E. Washington Funeral Home.

Mr. Colyar departed this life on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at his residence in Youngstown.

Mr. Colyar known to his family and friends as “Gino” was born on March 9, 1948 in Youngstown, a son Noble and Ora Lee Spires Colyar.

He proudly served in the United States Navy and was formerly employed with the Youngstown Board of Education where he served as a teacher’s aide.

He served as the treasurer and president of the resident council for the Amedia Plaza apartment complex where he lived for over ten years.

He enjoyed listening to music especially jazz and was a die hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving siblings, James Lee Colyar, Sr. of Youngstown, Lewis Lee Colyar of Pittsburgh, Elnora Mitchell of Beuford, South Carolina, Loretta McClellan of Chicago, Illinois; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, dear friends and his companion, Davida Martin Brown of Youngstown.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Julia Mae Cochran and Alberta Colyar Tellington.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 17 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the J.E. Washington Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on Monday, March 19.