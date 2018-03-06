Columbiana Schools considering allowing staff to carry guns

A meeting on the issue will be 6 p.m. March 13 at Columbiana High School

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana Exempted Village School District is considering a plan to allow employees in the district to carry guns.

The Columbiana Exempted Village Board of Education planned a special meeting to seek public input about a resolution on “employee concealed carry in the district.”

Community members will be able to speak on the issue during the public comment portion of the meeting.

This will be held at 6 p.m. March 13 at Columbiana High School.

After that, the regularly-scheduled board meeting will begin at 7 p.m.

According to the district, a Board of Education member brought up the idea of teachers carrying guns. So far, the district hasn’t changed the safety plan currently in place.

