David M. Yuhas Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – David M. Yuhas, 80, of Warren, passed away Tuesday afternoon, March 6, 2018, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born July 26, 1937 in Warren, a son of Joseph and Rose (Mako) Yuhas.

David was employed as a crane operator at the former Copperweld Steel Corporation for 41 years prior to retiring.

He was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church in Warren.

David enjoyed playing pool and was a member of the APA, American Pool Players Association and the VN8A, Valley National 8 Ball Association. He also loved motorcycles and was a member of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association.

David is survived by a daughter, Desiree A. (Donald) Lipka, of Florence, Colorado; a brother, Robert (Lucile) Yuhas, of Columbus; four nephews; four great-nephews and two great-nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Bob and Edward Yuhas.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 12, 2018, in the chapel at the Pineview Memorial Park in Warren, with Pastor James Dittmar officiating.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made to the Grace United Methodist Church in his memory.

Arrangements for Mr. Yuhas are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 12 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



