Dayton city bus smashes into parked cars

DAYTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A dashboard camera recorded a city bus plowing into several parked vehicles in Dayton, Ohio.

The bus was on route around 12:30 a.m. Monday when the driver slammed into a parked car, causing a chain reaction that left two other vehicles damaged.

The first car knocked down some street signs and ended up on top of the vehicle in front of it.

A third car involved was pushed far down the roadway ahead.

One car owner saw the crash and called 911. She said the cars still at the scene were empty and reported that she saw the bus driver on the phone before the crash.

No word on any injuries on the bus or if the driver will face charges.