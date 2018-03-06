Dennis E. Plotner Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania – Dennis E. Plotner, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away in his home on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, after an extended illness. He was 71.

Dennis was born in Ridgeway, Pennsylvania on November 1, 1946, the son of the late Harold and Pearl (Eller) Plotner.

Growing up, he attended Reynolds High School and then served his country proudly in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam era.

He was employed as a superintendent in the melt shop at the former Shenango Inc. Sharpsville, for 25 years.

Dennis was a member and past commander of the Sharpsville American Legion Post 162, past commander of district #28 of Mercer County, a member of the 40 and 8th, a member and past commander of the Reynolds VFW, Post 7599 and a member of the Mercer County Vietnam Era Veteran’s Association.

Dennis enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He was of the Catholic faith.

On April 20, 1968, he married Gabrielle “Gabby” E. (Buckley) Plotner, celebrating almost 50 years together. She survives him at home. He is also survived by two sons, James Plotner and his wife, Terri and Marc Plotner and his wife, Jeanetta, all of Sharpville, Pennsylvania; his grandsons, Chase and Cole Plotner; two sisters, Susan Plotner of Reynolds, Pennsylvania and Lesa Grisetti and her husband, Robert of Fredonia, Pennsylvania and a brother, Les Plotner and his wife, Kathy of Fredonia, Pennsylvania.

Besides his parents, he was preceded by his stepfather, James J. Jovenall.

Donations in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, ATTN: Memorial & Gifts, P.O. Box 847, Hershey, Pennsylvania 17033 or to the Mercer Co. Disabled Veterans, Chapter 55, 6458 Saranac Drive, Transfer, Pennsylvania 16154.

Friends are invited to call Friday, March 9 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, 264 East State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania 16146.

A funeral service will be held at Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, Sharon, Pennsylvania at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 10 with Rev. Matthew Strickenberger of St. Bartholomew’s Church, officiating. Military honors at the funeral home presented by the Reynolds VFW Honor Guard.

Inurnment will be held at St. Rose Mausoleum, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.