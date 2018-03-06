Dorothy J. Barnhouse Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio – Dorothy J. Barnhouse, 91, passed away Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at the St. Elizabeth’s Health Center in Boardman, where she had been a patient.

Dorothy was born September 22, 1926 in Fredericktown, Ohio, daughter of the late Carl and Jennie Ferguson Biser.

She was a lifelong resident of East Palestine and was a 1944 graduate of New Waterford High School.

She was previously employed at the WS George Pottery as a detail painter.

Dorothy was a member of the East Palestine T.O.P.S. and enjoyed playing cards with friends, bingo and camping with family.

Dorothy is survived by three sons, Sam Barnhouse of Muskegon, Michigan, Darryl (Kathy) Barnhouse of Guntersville, Alabama and Gary (Sue) Barnhouse of Columbus; daughter, Sheila Timmins of Columbiana; brother, Frank Biser of East Palestine; three sisters, Marie McCann of New Brighton, Pennsylvania, Margaret Callahan of Pleasant City, Ohio and Ruth Seider of Columbiana; ten grandchildren, Amy Jo (David) Arthurs, David, Daniel and Debra Barnhouse, Brian (Laura) Barnhouse, Kevin Barnhouse, Bobby Timmins, Fred (Kristin) Brothers, Sherry (Bobby) Dean and Frank Price; as well as 26 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 50 years, Dennis in 1994; a son, Michael Barnhouse as well as three brothers, Bill, Eugene and Charlie Biser.

Calling hours will be held Friday, March 9, 2018 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Saturday, March 10 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 10 at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at the Crest Haven Memorial Gardens in New Waterford.

The family wishes to thank the Columbiana EMTs for all their assistance and care.

