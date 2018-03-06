Eva Riwniak Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – Eva Riwniak, 95, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, March 6, 2018, at The Assumption Village in North Lima.

Eva was born August 19, 1922, in Wolenze, Turka, Ukraine, the daughter of the late John and Anna Starosta Palenyczka and came to Youngstown via Germany and France in 1956.

Mrs. Riwniak was a homemaker who dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family.

She was a member of Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church in Youngstown, where she was a member of the St. Anne Guild and was an active volunteer for many church projects; especially the weekly pyrohy fundraiser.

Family was the center of Eva’s life and she immensely enjoyed holiday gatherings, gardening and cooking.

Her beloved husband of 67 years, Ilko Riwniak, whom she married November 18, 1945, passed away July 4, 2013.

Eva leaves five children, Anna Donegan of Poland, Ohio, Michael Riwniak of Austintown, Christine (Alexander) Rucinski of Macomb, Michigan, Irene (Carl) Price of Columbus and Stephen (Lori) Riwniak of Boardman; a daughter-in-law, Patty Riwniak of Boardman; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband, Eva was preceded in death by three sisters; a brother and a son-in-law, Thomas Donegan.

Family and friends may call from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Friday, March 9, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin on Friday at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue at 1:00 p.m. at Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church on West Rayen Avenue in Youngstown.

A committal service will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Eva will be laid to rest next to her husband, Ilko.

