Fla. Manatee shark-dragging suspect appears in court

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One of three Manatee County men facing charges in connection with an infamous shark-dragging case appeared in Hillsborough County Court.

Spencer Heintz was dressed in a blue suit when he entered courtroom 62. He sat in the back of the courtroom and didn’t speak during the hearing.

Michael Wenzel, Robert Lee Benac and Heintz pleaded not guilty to multiple charges back in January.

In court Tuesday, attorneys for the three men spoke to Judge Mark Wolfe briefly, setting a disposition for May 1.

The charges are the result of a 4-month-long investigation into the video which shows a shark being dragged behind a boat at high speed.