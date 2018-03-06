George Edward Yager Obituary

NORWALK, Ohio (Formerly Canfield) – There will be prayers at 9:15 a.m. Monday, March 12 at Lane Family Funeral Home, 65 N. Broad Street, Canfield Chapel followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael Parish for George Edward Yager, 82 of Norwalk, Ohio, formerly of Canfield who died Tuesday afternoon, March 6 at Carriage House Assisted Living.

George was born February 27, 1936 in Youngstown, a son of the late Michael B. and Ann E. (Mancos) Yager.

He graduated from Ursuline High School in 1954 and was a self-employed grocer for Yager’s Supermarket in Canfield for 40 years, retiring in 2005.

He was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Norwalk and a former member of St. Michael’s Parish in Canfield.

George was an avid Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians fan. In his younger years, George enjoyed bowling and going to his children’s sporting events. He loved to play the lottery and enjoyed the many nightly scrabble games with his wife, Pauline and occasionally winning at both. He enjoyed family get togethers and watching his grandchildren play and act silly.

George and Pauline celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this past May among family and friends.

He leaves his wife, the former Pauline Goubeaux whom he married May 6, 1967; three sons, George E. (Genevieve) Yager of Bristow, Virginia, Dr. Gregory E. Yager of Henderson, Nevada and Thomas (Charlene) Yager of Fitchburg, Wisconsin; one daughter, Monica (Michael) Powers of Norwalk; one sister, Jean Ann McClellan of Austintown; two brothers, Michael T. (Brenda) Yager of Canfield and Richard (Carol) Yager of Canfield; 12 grandchildren, Nick, Liv, Drew, Holly, Alex, Bryson, Joey, Caroline, Lauren, Audrey, Clark and Grace and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews including John Edward, Ashley and Matthew.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his niece, Caitlin Ann Yager and nephew, Michael Thomas Yager.

Friends may call on Sunday, March 11 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Heartland Hospice and ACC Home Care for providing the wonderful support and care. They would also like to express their deepest thanks and gratitude to the staff at Carriage House Assisted Living for going above and beyond in making their house a home.

In lieu of flowers the family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to runforcaitlin.org or to stjude.org.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 9 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.