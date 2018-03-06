Gertrude Anastasia Minneman Obituary

PERRYVILLE, Maryland (Formerly Youngstown, Ohio) – This is in loving memory of Gertrude Anastasia Minneman, 80, who passed away on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.

Born on November 10, 1937, in Youngstown, she graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1955 and graduated from Youngstown State University in 1959.

Gert began her teaching career with the Youngstown Catholic Diocese School system as an elementary school teacher.

She was a member of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Youngstown.

Gert was very involved with mentoring children in the Youngstown School system and later began the start of a successful real estate career in Youngstown and continued her tenure in the Bel Air – Perryville area following their move there.

She was a member of the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Perryville and very involved in the St. Vincent DePaul Society.

Anyone who knew Gert was aware that she was a devoted Pittsburgh Steelers fan, culinary master, world traveler, a dedicated mother to her three children and a devoted wife to her husband of 58 years.

Gert leaves behind her beloved husband, Marvin S. Minneman, Jr.; three daughters and sons-in-law, Rachelle A. (Minneman) and Thomas R. Stedem of Lakeland, Florida, Rebecca A. (Minneman) and Steven M. Zivkovic of Perryman and Sarah E. Minneman and Chad L. Lucas of Cleveland; as well as her six grandchildren, Thomas R. Stedem, Jr., Robert M. Stedem, Anastasia M. Zivkovic, Amanda M. Zivkovic, Katherine E. Stedem and Alexandra M. Zivkovic and a great-grandson, Charles Atlas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Esther and Walter Bury and brother, Stanislaus Bury.

A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, April 7, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. The Mass will take place at the Good Shepard Catholic Church, 810 Aiken Avenue in Perryville.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Vincent DePaul Society of Good Shepard Catholic Church will be used to help families in need in the Cecil County area.

Arrangements locally provided by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.