GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Girard Police Department is looking for help in finding a teen who was reported missing February 28.

Xialianna Aubel, 13, is from the Girard area and is listed as a runaway.

Police say the teen frequents the Girard, Youngstown, Niles and McDonald areas.

Aubel was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black and white leggings. If you have any information as to Xialianna’s whereabouts, please contact the Girard Police Department at (330) 545-0211.