Heavy caseloads could be bogging down justice in Trumbull County

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County spent more than $500,000 last year on public defenders. One man who used that service says the county isn’t getting its money worth.

This story starts with a dead snapping turtle, and it escalates into a full-blown crisis over constitutional rights for Charles Luck – a man who found himself at the center of a slightly ludicrous situation with very serious consequences.

Luck loves snapping turtles. Snapping turtles, box turtles, he loves to watch them all. In fact, he built a pond for them in his backyard in Mesopotamia Township. He even kept the water aerated so it didn’t freeze over and kill the turtles.

Luck’s love for turtles is why he was devastated when he struck a small snapping turtle with his truck.

“I injured it. I squished its right leg. Doing the compassionate thing, I got back in my vehicle, and I backed my vehicle up to euthanize it with my tire,” Luck said.

His neighbor saw him roll over the turtle and called police. Luck was charged with cruelty to animals. He went to court in Newton Falls where he was assigned a public defender. That’s where Luck says his rights were not respected.

“It is standard practice for a defendant to be asked, coerced, suggested, to sign a speedy trial waiver,” Luck said.

That’s when a defendant gives up the right to a speedy trial, but Luck refused to agree to that and asked for a trial.

Time went on and his public defender called no witnesses. The day of the trial there was no jury.

“There was no way, in my mind, that he was ready for trial,” Luck said.

Luck says he felt pressured to take a plea bargain. In fact, his attorney had already made one out – a no contest plea on the animal cruelty charge. But that was something Luck said he would never do. “I was innocent,” he said.

The state public defender’s office and Newton Falls Judge Vigorito agreed. They say today’s high caseloads give lawyers an incentive to plea bargain

“Almost 700 cases a month. The prosecutor is here a couple of days a week. It is just physically impossible to have trials,” Vigorito said.

Tim Young, with the state public defender’s office, said he agrees and private attorneys do, too.

“I think there comes a point in time that balance between advising your client and pressuring your client can become a gray area,” Young said.

Every day, more criminal charges are filed, adding to an even greater caseload. Luck says that could lead to more cases like his falling through the cracks.

The case against Charles Luck was dismissed because he stuck to his guns when it came to his right to a speedy trial.

