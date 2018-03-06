Hornets sting Valley Christian late for District Final berth

By Published:
East Canton's Anthony Baad hit the game-winning shot at the buzzer to send the Hornets to the District Championship over Valley Christian.

STRUTHERS, OH (WKBN)-East Canton’s Anthony Baad hit the game-winning layup as time expired Tuesday night to send the Hornets to the District Final over Valley Christian 52-50 in the Division IV Struthers District Semifinals.

Valley’s Emmanuel Armour made one of two from the free throw line with 9 seconds to go in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 50.

That is when Baad’s heroics took over, sending the 7-seed to the District Final.

Jamynk Jackson led the way for Valley Christian with 16 points.

For the Hornets, Baad finished with 16 points while Mitch Mitchell and Joey Knopp each had 10.

East Canton will meet Western Reserve Friday night at 7PM with the District Championship at stake.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s