Howland PD: Man with knife wearing ‘Scream’ mask robs Country Fair

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Workers at a convenience in Howland got a scare on Tuesday morning after an armed robbery by a masked man.
Police say the man was wielding a knife and wearing a mask from the horror movie “Scream” when he came into the Country Fair on State Route 46.
The man asked for $20s and $1s from the register.
After he got some money, he ran away.
According to dispatch records, the robber was wearing gray sweatpants, a gray hooded sweatshirt and black gloves and boots. He was carrying a Crown Royal bag.
Officers were called to the scene at 5:51 a.m. Police are waiting for surveillance video in an effort to identify the man.
