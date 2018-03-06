Howland PD: Man with knife wearing ‘Scream’ mask robs Country Fair

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Workers at a convenience in Howland got a scare on Tuesday morning after an armed robbery by a masked man.

Police say the man was wielding a knife and wearing a mask from the horror movie “Scream” when he came into the Country Fair on State Route 46.

The man asked for $20s and $1s from the register.

After he got some money, he ran away.

According to dispatch records, the robber was wearing gray sweatpants, a gray hooded sweatshirt and black gloves and boots. He was carrying a Crown Royal bag.

Officers were called to the scene at 5:51 a.m. Police are waiting for surveillance video in an effort to identify the man.