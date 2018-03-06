Hubbard hosts festival of bands

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard High School will be hosting the 5th annual Festival of Bands.

Fourteen local high schools bands will participate over the course of two days.

Each band will get 45 minutes to perform and be critiqued on their performances.

There will also be special guests from an area college to work with the bands each day.

The performances kick off Tuesday morning at 8:45 a.m. with the Jackson-Milton band.

Other bands are scheduled to perform at the following times:

Tuesday, March 6, 2018:

8:45 a.m. – Jackson Milton

9:30 a.m. – Liberty

10:15 a.m. – Labrae

11:00 a.m. – Chalker

11:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – South Range

1:15 p.m. – Struthers

2 p.m. – Lunch Break

3 p.m. – Leetonia

Wednesday, March 7, 2018:

9:30 a.m. – Niles

10:15 a.m. – Western Reserve

11 a.m. – Sebring

11:45 a.m. – Campbell

12:30 p.m. – Girard

1:15 p.m. – Mathews

2 p.m. – Lunch Break

3 p.m. – Hubbard