Hubbard hosts festival of bands

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard High School will be hosting the 5th annual Festival of Bands.

Fourteen local high schools bands will participate over the course of two days.

Each band will get 45 minutes to perform and be critiqued on their performances.

There will also be special guests from an area college to work with the bands each day.

The performances kick off Tuesday morning at 8:45 a.m. with the Jackson-Milton band.

Other bands are scheduled to perform at the following times:

Tuesday, March 6, 2018:

8:45 a.m. – Jackson Milton
9:30 a.m. – Liberty
10:15 a.m. – Labrae
11:00 a.m. – Chalker
11:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – South Range
1:15 p.m. – Struthers
2 p.m. – Lunch Break
3 p.m. – Leetonia

Wednesday, March 7, 2018:

9:30 a.m. – Niles
10:15 a.m. – Western Reserve
11 a.m. – Sebring
11:45 a.m. – Campbell
12:30 p.m. – Girard
1:15 p.m. – Mathews
2 p.m. – Lunch Break
3 p.m. – Hubbard

