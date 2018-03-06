JobsNOW: You can build a career at Menards

BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – JobsNow is featuring a job in retail, specifically at Menards.

Menards furthest location to the east sits in Trumbull County. The family-owned company has roots in the upper Midwest and has everything from duct tape to lumber so you can improve your house, and It could be the home of your next job.

The Bazetta location has been open since August 2015. Right now, it’s hiring for full and part-time positions. This is year-round work not seasonal.

“They’ll be doing various things from stocking shelves to cleaning, front-facing, interacting with the guests and helping them with their home improvement products,” said General Manager Ralf Hamerski,

Many team members will help customers find the correct products they need to complete their projects. Menards has many different departments to work in, and jobs are available even if you don’t have a lot of home improvement experience.

“We have a training program for our team members. We get them comfortable with the product lines and then even an in-home training program they can participate in if they wish,” Hamerski said.

Menards also has positions available like cashier, which is working the check-out line. If you’re an early riser, a morning stock person starts at 5 a.m., and there is also a need in order pickup, outside yard department, sales, production and even warehouse.

“We are looking for somebody who is outgoing, friendly, has a positive attitude, somebody that’s going to take great care of our guests,” Hamerski said.

Menards has flexible schedules and a weekend pay bump where you get an extra $2.50 per hour just for working Saturday or Sunday.

Menards also promotes from within. Hamerski is a good example. He started nearly 20 years ago as a part-timer and worked his way up to general manager of the store in Bazetta.

“It can be for everybody because of the nature of it. It is a very fast-paced environment. There are a lot of opportunities and growth in retail,” Hamerski said.

Menards requires its workers to be 18 years old.

You can apply for any of these jobs in-person at Menards or online.