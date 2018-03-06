Joyce C. Nunamaker Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Joyce C. Nunamaker, age 88, of Niles, passed away on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
Born September 3, 1929 in Seattle, Washington; she was the daughter of Howard and Evelyn (Hewetson) Conner.
She worked alongside her husband at the family business, Nunamaker Sign Company, where she served as vice-president.
She enjoyed gardening and playing bridge.
Survivors include her son, James.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace W. on March 5, 2013; as well as a daughter, Nancy.
Private services were held for the family, burial has taken place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.