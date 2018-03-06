Kenneth L. Carlisle Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Kenneth L. Carlisle, age 87, died at 5:35 a.m. Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at the Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born August 8, 1930 in Salem, Ohio, the son of the late William D., Sr. and Birdie M. (Grove) Carlisle.

Kenneth moved from Salem to New Jersey in 1953 and was self employed as the owner/operator of a gas station in New Jersey with his brother William. He was also a ticket agent for the New Jersey Transit since 1968.

While in New Jersey, he was active in softball and bowling.

Kenneth was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean War.

Survivors include his nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents; two brothers, Keith D. Carlisle, Sr. and William D. Carlisle, Jr.; two sisters, Sharlene G. Henderson and Paula M. Leyman; an infant brother and a half-brother, Vincent L. Miller preceded him in death.

No services or calling hours will be held.

Arrangements were handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home.