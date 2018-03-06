Linda L. Ratkowski Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Linda L. Ratkowski, 68, of Hermitage, died at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 6, 2018, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh after an extended illness.

The Sharon native was born August 28, 1949, the daughter of Lucy (Pulucci) Levis of Sharpsville and the late Fritz Levis.

She was a 1968 graduate of Hickory High School.

She was a homemaker and a crafter and a member of Notre Dame Church in Hermitage. She loved fishing, going to casinos, selling her crafts and her cats.

Survivors, in addition to her mother, include her husband, Kenneth A. Ratkowski, whom she married July 5, 1969, at home and her son, Kris Ratkowski and his wife, Jennifer, of Wheatland.

She was preceded in death by her father and a brother, Jerry Levis.

Calling hours will take place from 12:00 Noon – 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 10, at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, 2630 E. State Street, Hermitage.

Funeral Service will begin at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 10 at the funeral home chapel, with Gretchen Wagner officiating.

Cremation in the funeral home crematory after the service.