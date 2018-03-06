Longtime owners of Niles Dairy Queen say it’s time to move on

An employee said the legacy the Cope family made in the Niles community will last a lifetime

Niles Dairy Queen, State Street

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – After nearly 60 years, it’s the end of an era for the owners of the Niles Dairy Queen Brazier on State Street.

Bob and Marge Cope — alongside their daughter, Sandy — have owned the business since 1962.

Sandy currently runs the DQ, while her mom still comes in and helps from time to time.

Though they are devastated to let it go, they said it’s time to move on. It’s been sold to a private owner.

Longtime employee Rose-Marie Clover was just as upset, saying these three people have been her work family for years.

“I’m going to miss ’em. They’ve been part of my life for so long, I’m just definitely going to miss them,” she said.

Clover went on to say that the legacy the Cope family made in the Niles community will last a lifetime and reaches far beyond what they did inside the business.

