Mary Ann (Sibeto) Daugherty Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – On Tuesday, March 6, 2018, Mary Ann (Sibeto) Daugherty, age 58, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home with her loving family at her side.

She was born in New Castle on October 2, 1959 to Joseph and Ann (Traino) Sibeto.

Mary Ann is survived by her loving daughter, Melissa (fiancé, Victor Schuster) Kashmer of New Castle; grandchildren, Marisa Kashmer and Julian Schuster; siblings, Paul (Marcia) Sibeto, Roseanne (Dave) Stickel, Joe (Carmi) Sibeto, Nancy Sibeto, Sam (Trina) Sibeto, John (Alexandria) Sibeto, Janine (Don) Womeldorff, Linda Siciliano, Nick (Anna) Sibeto and Robin Sibeto.

Besides her parents Mary Ann was preceded in death by her nephew, Joey Jon Sibeto.

Mary Ann enjoyed baking, cooking, traveling and loved spending time with her family and friends; especially her grandchildren.

Calling hours held in St. Vitus Catholic Church, 910 S Mercer Street, New Castle, PA 16101 on Friday, March 9, 2018 from 1:30 p.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 3:30 p.m.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.

