Matthew Charles Henry Patrick II Obituary

SOUTH PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – Matthew Charles Henry Patrick II, of South Pymatuning Towship, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday evening, March 6, 2018, in his residence. He was 34.

Matthew was born October 17, 1983, in Greenville and was a 2001 graduate of Hickory High School.

He was a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Matthew was always in the kitchen and loved to cook. He was also a fan of horror movies and forensic files. Most of all he cherished his time with his children.

He is survived by his mother, Natalie Gordon and her husband, Robert, Hermitage; his fiancée, Tonya Lane, Sharpsville; three sons, Truett, Lincoln and Jefferson Patrick; a stepdaughter, Bailey Toukonen; his grandparents, Donald and Karen Sue McFadden, Sharpsville and Janet Gordon, Monroeville, Pennsylvania; a sister, Lauren Gordon, Hermitage and a brother, Justin Gordon and his wife, Alicia, Cleveland, Ohio.

Matthew was preceded in death by his grandfather, Robert Gordon, Sr.

A celebration of Matthew’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.