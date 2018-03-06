Michael A. Stadler Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio – Michael A. Stadler, 55, of Girard, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at home.

He was born January 30, 1963 in Youngstown, the son of Ronald and Jacquelyn (Butler) Stadler and had lived in the area all his life.

A graduate of Girard High School, Mike was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

He worked as a chef and enjoyed watching TV and playing video games.

Loving memories of Mike live on with his mother and stepfather, Jacquelyn and William Fuller of Girard; two sons, Michael Stadler, Jr. of Marysville, Ohio and Jacob (Aubrey) Stadler of Dublin, Ohio; a grandson, Greyson Stadler; a sister, Karen Paulson of Phoenix, Arizona and a brother, William Stadler of Phoenix, Arizona.

Preceding him in death are his father and a sister, Linda Jensen.

Services are 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 12, 2018 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, with Rev. Arthur Nicolli officiating.

Friends may call 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 12 at the funeral home prior to services.

Burial will follow at Pineview Memorial Park.