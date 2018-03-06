Next system snowfall totals explained

With this next system there will be several waves of both rain and snow. Behind the storm will be the chance for lake effect snow come Thursday and Friday.

Starting today and heading into this weekend we could see a few inches of snow but it is not likely to amount up to much.

The snow will likely accumulate over several days, with highs in the 40s today and upper 30s Wednesday, it will be hard for the snow to stick around. Also roads temperatures are above freezing which will melt some of the snow that falls.

There is also rain in the forecast which will help wash some of that snowfall away in the afternoon.

The best chance for snow will be in the snow belt toward the end of the week, but mainly into the northern snowbelt.

