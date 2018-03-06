Nude model, photographer plead guilty to disorderly conduct

Police say Guerra wore nothing but stockings and shoes while posing near Miracle Mile Shopping Center in Pittsburgh

By Published:
Monroeville police say 21-year-old Chelsea Guerra of Indiana was posing in front of businesses at Miracle Mile Shopping Center for 64-year-old Michael Warnock of Pittsburgh on April 8.


MONROEVILLE, Pa. (AP) – A woman who posed nude at a suburban strip mall in Pennsylvania last year and the man who photographed her have pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.

Court documents show 22-year-old Chelsea Guerra and 64-year-old Michael Warnock entered pleas Monday and were ordered to pay a $300 fine.

Police say Guerra wore nothing but thigh-high stockings and high heel shoes while posing in front of businesses at Miracle Mile Shopping Center in Pittsburgh in April 2017.

Guerra later told WTAE-TV she did not mean to offend anyone. She says she had been modeling nude since the age of 18 to help pay for her college tuition.

Warnock originally faced charges of criminal solicitation and conspiracy, which were waved to county court.

