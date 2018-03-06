Ohio Governor Kasich’s last State of the State address

Tuesday's address will be on the campus of Otterbein University in Westerville, a suburb of Columbus

Jason Aubry, Statehouse reporter By Published: Updated:

If you are viewing this on the WKBN app, click here to view the live video.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor John Kasich will deliver his final State of the State speech Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

Since 2012, Gov. Kasich has held the State of the State in different cities across Ohio. On Tuesday, it will be on the campus of Otterbein University in Westerville, a suburb of Columbus.

Kasich said last week that this will be a different speech than he’s given in the past. According to members of his staff, Kasich plans to give a profound speech that focuses less on the specific things that have been done and more on what has been done to get us where we are today.

Right after the governor finishes his speech, both parties will provide a reaction to what the governor had to say.

