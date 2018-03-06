Ohio man rapes daughter, fathers her two children, police say

Police say the man assaulted his daughter several times a month from when she was 10 until she left home at 25

CINCINNATI (AP) – Police say a Cincinnati man raped his daughter over a period of 15 years, fathering two of her children.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that police say the man assaulted his daughter several times a month from when she was 10 until she left home at 25.

Hamilton County court records show he was indicted on 23 counts of rape and 18 counts of sexual battery. The man’s wife is charged with two counts of felony complicity.

Court documents show the victim has two children, ages 2 and 7. Prosecutors say genetic testing indicates the victim’s father is a close relative.

His arraignment is scheduled Friday. A message was left Tuesday for his attorney.

