Pa. coroner blames potent batch of heroin or fentanyl for overdose spike

YORK, Pa. (AP) – The York County Coroner says they have experienced a spike in overdose deaths, with 12 people dying of a suspected overdose of fentanyl or heroin in the past 9 days.

In an announcement Monday, Pam Gay says she believes there is an especially potent batch going around the southern Pennsylvania county. The coroner’s office says people should stay close to friends or family members who misuse drugs or are in recovery.

The office also emphasizes that any amount of heroin or fentanyl can lead to a fatal overdose.

District Attorney Dave Sunday says his office will prosecute those who sell drugs to someone who dies from an overdose. Sunday says the maximum penalty includes 20 to 40 years in prison.

