Paul E. Hippo, Jr. Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – There will be a memorial service celebrating the life of Paul E. Hippo, Jr., on Saturday, March 24 at 3:00 p.m. at Thomson Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street in Boardman, with Reverend Ray Gordon, officiating.

Paul E. Hippo, Jr., 55, passed away on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at Omi Manor with his loving family by his side.

He was born, January 26, 1963 in Cleveland, the son of the late Paul E, Sr. and Ester M. (Coudriet) Hippo.

Paul moved to the Youngstown area as a child and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1981. He later graduated from TDDS Technical Institute for Truck Driving.

He worked at Value City Furniture as a truck driver and also in the warehouse for over 15 years, before retiring in August of 2017, due to his illness.

Paul was a true NASCAR fan and enjoyed going fishing and cooking.

Paul is survived by his wife of 34 years, the former Lisa M. Savnik, whom he married on December 12, 1984; his children, Joseph W. Rouns, Jessica M. (John) Jones, Shelby A. (Daniel Rice) Hippo, Jeffrey A. Savnik, Tony N. Lingberg, Ricky Newsome, Patrick J. Toney and Mikey Mayyou; ten grandchildren, Lil Joe, Julia, Pauly, Gracie, Samuel, Mason, Jayden, Haven, Landon and Bella; his mother-in-law, whom he considered his Mom, Beverly Savnik; four brothers, Russell, George, Mike and Joe; three sisters, Betty, Christine and Kat and his guardian angels, Lynda Livermore, Theresa Cessna, Anna Galbraith and Tonya Hearns.

Besides his parents, Paul was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph and Samuel and his father-in-law, whom he considered his Dad, George T. Savnik.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, March 24 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Thompson Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street in Boardman.

Paul was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, brother and a friend to all. He helped those in need. He was a kind hearted and hard working. Paul had a great smile and could make people laugh. He will truly be missed by his family and friends.