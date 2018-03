If you are viewing this in the WKBN app, click here to view gallery.

March arrests View as list View as gallery Open Gallery YOUNGSTOWN: Arrested March 5 - Mark Winlock, Jr., 18, charged with aggravated murder YOUNGSTOWN: Arrested March 5 - Jerome Christian, 62, charged with arson and intimidation YOUNGSTOWN: Arrested March 2 - Mark Lilly, 27, charged with possession of heroin, drugs and drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia SEBRING: Arrested March 1 - Travis Dick, 27, charged with several counts of importuning, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, illegal use of minor nudity-oriented material and sexual imposition