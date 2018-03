SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are looking for a 73-year-old woman who has been missing since Monday.

According to police, Wanda Wade left her home on East 5th Street about 8 a.m. Monday.

Wade is 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 188 pounds. She has red hair and blue eyes.

Police say Wade has diabetes and does not have her medication with her.

She was driving a 1994 Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information can call police by dialing 911.