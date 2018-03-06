Rain and snow possible Wednesday

SEE THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR A QUICK WEATHER UPDATE
A wintry mix of precipitation is possible into the morning as a storm system rolls through the region. The mix would be rain showers mixing with snow showers. There is a small chance for a pocket of freezing rain into the early morning. The precipitation is expected to be light. Any snowfall will be light with less than 1 inch where is does fall. Most of the accumulation would be on the grass or cars.
Colder temperatures are expected into the end of the week with a better chance for accumulating snow into Thursday and Thursday night. Several inches will be possible as temperatures will stay colder through the end of the week.
Watching a southern storm for the weekend. Right now, it looks like the biggest part of the storm will slip by just to our south. It will need to be watched.