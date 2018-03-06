Rubber match: Bristol ousts Windham at Districts

Bristol advances to face Cornerstone Christian in the Division IV District Finals Friday at 7PM at Grand Valley High School

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – In the third meeting of the season between the two, Bristol topped Windham 65-51 in the Division IV District Semifinals Tuesday night at Warren Harding High School.

The two teams split the two previous meetings.

Bryan Gabrielson led all scorers with 24 points and 9 rebounds in the win. Gage Elza and Tommy Donnadio tallied 12 points apiece. Elza also added 9 boards. Bobby Evan also reached double-figures with 10 points.

Mason Angle led the Bombers with 15 points, while Blaze Angle added 13 points in the setback.

