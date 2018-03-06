Rubber match: Bristol ousts Windham at Districts

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – In the third meeting of the season between the two, Bristol topped Windham 65-51 in the Division IV District Semifinals Tuesday night at Warren Harding High School.

The two teams split the two previous meetings.

Bryan Gabrielson led all scorers with 24 points and 9 rebounds in the win. Gage Elza and Tommy Donnadio tallied 12 points apiece. Elza also added 9 boards. Bobby Evan also reached double-figures with 10 points.

Mason Angle led the Bombers with 15 points, while Blaze Angle added 13 points in the setback.

Bristol advances to face Cornerstone Christian in the Division IV District Finals Friday at 7PM at Grand Valley High School.