Target raises starting pay for 2nd time in less than a year

Target said all workers this spring will receive a minimum of $12 per hour

By Published:
This Friday, Oct. 21, 2016, photo shows a Target store in Philadelphia. New York's attorney general is announcing that 47 states and the District of Columbia have reached an $18.5 million settlement with Target Corp. to resolve the states' probe into the discounter's massive pre-Christmas data breach in 2013. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

NEW YORK (AP) – Target is raising its minimum starting pay for workers for the second time in less than a year after seeing a bigger and better pool of candidates.

Target, which hiked starting pay to $11 an hour last fall, said all workers this spring will receive a minimum of $12 per hour.

CEO Brian Cornell said Tuesday that Target will offer workers $15 an hour by 2020. He says Target Corp. recorded a 30 percent increase in applicants when it boosted pay, and a better quality of applicant as well.

