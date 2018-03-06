Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall coming to the Valley

A man reads names on the Vietnam Moving Wall during its visit to Hermitage.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall is coming to Warren this summer.

The wall will make a stop in the city during the week of August 15, and it will be the only stop in Ohio.

Plans are being made for the visit, marking the occasion as a remembrance and healing event for the community.

Herm Breuer, with Trumbull County Veterans Affairs, says the wall will be an important step in the healing process for many veterans.

“It allows the opportunity for those folks who can’t make it to D.C. to see the wall. To come out and pay their respects to friends, family members and those who were lost in Vietnam,” Breuer said.

A committee has been put together to organize the event, recruit volunteer and raise money. Anyone interested in helping out should contact their local veterans group.

