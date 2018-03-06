Tyson mansion in Southington transformed into grand church

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s been a lot of interest over the years in the Mike Tyson mansion in Southington. Several projects started there but none really got off the ground until now.

Sitting on 60 acres in rural Trumbull County, the one-time mansion of boxing champ Mike Tyson is getting new life. It is now the future home of The Living Word Sanctuary.

Pastor Nick DeJacimo said the property was donated to the church along with all its amenities.

“What really got dropped on us was a 60-acre estate with a two-and-half-acre lake. All of this beautiful wrought iron – this structure of 1,800 square feet,” DeJacimo said.

Inside the room where Tyson had a pool in the shape of a boxing glove will now house the sanctuary. The kitchen and bedrooms will become classrooms and a reception hall.

It only cost the church $50,000 after it was bought at an auction and donated to them. The renovation work and supplies were all donated, too.

“You see it manicured. You see the new concrete out front. You see the portico that we added. It was done pretty much by parishioners,” DeJacimo said.

The home sat abandoned for about ten years, suffering from weather and vandals. The inside had to be gutted, but there are still traces of its former boxing champion, such as tiger pens in the backyard and a two-mile running path in the woods on the property.

“It’s our church. It’s were our sons and daughters will get married. This is the place where you’re going to have banquets and fellowships and worship teams and different things we will do as a church,” DeJacimo said.

Renovations have been going on for three years, and they hope to be done by the end of summer. DeJacimo plans to invite Mike Tyson to the grand opening and first service at the church.