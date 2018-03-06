William Kovach Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – William Kovach, 92, of Cortland, died Tuesday afternoon, March 6, 2018 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born September 20, 1925 in Perryopolis, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Stephen and Katherine Bene Kovach. He and his wife, Genevieve, moved to Trumbull County in 1958.

Bill served in the U.S. Army as a sergeant in the European Theatre during World War II, receiving the Purple Heart for wounds incurred during the Battle of the Bulge on January 28, 1945.

He retired in 1987 from Van Huffel Sheet and Tube, where he worked for 25 years.

Bill was an avid baseball fan, especially of the Cleveland Indians and a NASCAR fan. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Surviving are two sons, Ronald J. Kovach, with whom he made his home, in Cortland and Gregory D. (Tamara) Kovach of Champion; a daughter-in-law, Sheryl Kovach of Avon, Ohio and four grandchildren, Melissa, Gregory William, Andrew and Katherine Kovach.

Bill was preceded in death in 2003 by his wife of 57 years, Genevieve B. Koziel Kovach, whom he married in March 1946. He was also preceded in death by two sons, William, Jr. and Stephen Kovach; one sister and five brothers.

The Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 9 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Warren, leaving from Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel in Cortland at 9:30 a.m.

Entombment will be at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

