Wintry weather expected through the week

No signs of Spring weather this week! Rain and snow in the forecast.

A wintry mix of precipitation is possible overnight as a storm system rolls into the region.  The mix would be rain showers mixing with snow showers.  There is a small chance for a pocket of freezing rain into the early morning.  The precipitation is expected to be light.  Any snowfall will be light with less than 1 inch where is does fall.  Most of the accumulation would be on the grass or cars.

Colder temperatures are expected into the end of the week with a better chance for accumulating snow into Thursday and Thursday night.  Several inches will be possible as temperatures will stay colder through the end of the week.

Watching a southern storm for the weekend.  Right now, it looks like the biggest part of the storm will slip by just to our south.  It will need to be watched.

