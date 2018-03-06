Without paid leave, sick workers stay on the job

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – How sick do you have to be to stay home from work? Some people don’t have a choice.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says about 45 million people do not have access to paid sick leave.

Multiple studies show that workers without access to paid sick days are more likely to go to work sick than those who have sick days.

Not only is that an issue for someone who has to go to work sick but also for their co-workers who are exposed to the illness.

Past research, such as 2011 study by the National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago, found that providing paid sick leave to workers who don’t have it might help decrease the number of work days lost by up to 11 million per year. That would save employers $1 billion to $2 billion.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends staying home if you think you have an illness like the flu until at least 24 hours after your fever breaks.

If you do go to work while you’re sick, doctors stress the importance of washing your hands and covering your mouth when your coughing or sneezing to reduce the spread of the illness.

Doctors also say when it comes to the flu, you are most contagious 24 to 48 hours before you start showing symptoms.