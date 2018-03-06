Youngstown crime activity: Woman comes home, finds man in her bed

Tuesday, Feb. 27

12:25 p.m. – S. Bruce Street, Jose L. Baez, Jr., 54, was arrested on a warrant and charged with burglary and violation of a protection order. A woman told police that she came home and found Baez lying in her bed. The woman told Baez she was going to call the police and he said, “I ain’t going nowhere,” according to a police report. The woman was able to produce a protection order barring Baez from having contact with her.

2:38 p.m. – 100 block of W. Glenaven Ave., Jose Luis Castro, 52, was charged with possessing criminal tools and breaking and entering. According to a police report, a man told police that Castro was in the house unwanted. The man said he did not know Castro and did not give him permission to be in his house. Police found that at least one padlock that was on the house was cut and found inside Castro’s pocket, along with cutting tools, the report stated.

5:07 p.m. – 1000 block of Lois Ct., Jason Gillespie, 43, was charged with having weapons under disability and drug possession following a raid. According to a police report, officers searched the house and found crack cocaine, three oxycodone pills, two digital scales, a 9mm handgun and $79.

Wednesday, Feb. 28

6:43 p.m. – Campbell Street, Donald Patterson, 44, was charged with drug possession following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers found crack cocaine and a crack pipe in the car.

6:54 p.m. – 3000 block of Market St., a worker at Southside Market told police that a man ran out of the store with an iPhone 6. According to a police report, four men walked into the store and asked to look at cell phones. One of the men put the iPhone 6 in his pocket and took off, leaving his three friends in the store. The clerk said she was calling the police and the other men took off, too.

Friday, March 2

1:10 a.m. – 100 block of Early Rd., officers were called to the house on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Parvinder Singh with a gunshot wound to his arm and leg. Police say Singh was walking home after closing up a convenience store where he works when he was confronted by a masked man who demanded money. Singh didn’t have any money and the masked man shot him, according to police. The victim was treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Saturday, March 3

2:47 a.m. – Hillman Avenue, a woman told police that two men rang her doorbell and told her that her son was in trouble. When the woman let the men in, she said the men kicked her in the stomach and face yelling, ‘Your son hates you, b****!.” The men then ran off. The woman told police that her son is involved in a child endangering case and that the men may have been sent there by her son in retaliation. The woman was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center for treatment.

3:21 p.m. – 100 block of Rhoda Ave., Brandon Wareham was shot and killed in the driveway of a home. Mark Anthony Winlock, Jr. was later arrested and charged with aggravated murder after an investigation.

Sunday, March 4

12:44 a.m. – 100 block of E. Evergreen Ave., Samantha Barnes, 36, was charged with drug possession following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers found crack cocaine in Barnes’ hand and on the front seat of the car. Police say Barnes also turned over three additional bags of crack cocaine that were inside of the console of her car. Police also found a crack pipe on the seat where Barnes had been sitting, the report stated.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Youngstown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

