Boardman police looking for robber of Huntington Bank

Police said he robbed the Huntington Bank on South Avenue near Midlothian Boulevard

Photo courtesy of Youngstown Crimestoppers: Facebook

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a Boardman bank on Tuesday morning.

Youngstown Crimestoppers posted a photo of the man on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

Police said he robbed the Huntington Bank on South Avenue near Midlothian Boulevard around 11 a.m.

The man handed the teller a note. The note said that he didn’t want to hurt anyone but that he wanted money, according to police,

He left with some money from the bank.

Investigators say the robber left his hat and glasses in the parking lot of Walgreens.

Police said he was about 6′ tall and 180 pounds.

Those with information on the crime are asked to call the Boardman Police Department at 330-726-4144 or Youngstown Crimestoppers at 330-746-CLUE (2583).

